Traffic

Speed limit on Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway to be lowered to 80 km/h

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 13, 2021 11:31 am
Starting Monday, the city says the speed limit will be set at 80 km/h along the entire stretch of the parkway, from the QEW to Dartnall Road. View image in full screen
Starting Monday, the city says the speed limit will be set at 80 km/h along the entire stretch of the parkway, from the QEW to Dartnall Road. 900 CHML

Further speed limit reductions are coming to Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Starting Monday, the city says the speed limit will be set at 80 km/h along the entire stretch of the parkway, from the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) to Dartnall Road.

The speed limit is already 80 km/h between the QEW and Greenville Avenue, but increases to 90 km/h along the upper portion.

Read more: Red Hill Valley Parkway judicial inquiry now expected to cost $12 million

The city says motorists, and drivers of large trucks in the downhill lanes, have difficulty adjusting to the change.

Trending Stories

Changing the speed limit to 80km/hr beginning at the top of the hill will facilitate compliance with the posted speed limit,” reads a media release from the city. “Hamilton Police Services will be enforcing the new speed limit for the entire length of the RHVP beginning Monday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some rolling closures on the parkway are expected over the weekend while crews install new signage indicating the new speed limit.

