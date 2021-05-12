3 people of interest wanted after man shot in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for three people of interest after a man was shot in broad daylight while confronting trespassers in a south Edmonton yard.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3 in the Garneau neighbourhood.

It was reported that two men and a woman were trespassing on a residential property near 110 Street and 86 Avenue, when a confrontation took place with a 59-year-old man who lived in the area.

The 59-year-old was subsequently shot outside his condo building and the three individuals fled the scene, police said.

Read more: Edmonton police search for suspect believed to be linked to 3 pharmacy robberies

Police said the victim is recovering in hospital and his injuries are considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS investigators are trying to confirm the identities of the three people in the photo below, who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Edmonton police are looking for three people of interest after a man was shot in broad daylight while confronted trespassers near 110 Street and 86 Avenue on Monday, May 3, 2021. Supplied by Edmonton police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.