B.C. woman who confronted transit police officer over masks in viral video ordered to pay fines

A woman has been ordered to pay fines in connection to a COVID-19-related confrontation with a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer that was captured on video.

Transit police said on Twitter Wednesday that the woman was found guilty and will have to pay all of her violation tickets.

Transit Police received an unprecedented amount of support for Cst. Kwok when a video of him went viral. Today, we are able to share that the woman involved was found guilty and will have to pay all of her violation tickets https://t.co/h8yFsSvFt4 pic.twitter.com/e9FRtqQ9Cx — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) May 11, 2021

Transit police included a photo of a ticket that showed two $230 fines, one for failing to wear a mask in an indoor space in accordance with COVID-19 public safety rules and another for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Video of the confrontation, which took place in early December, went viral after being posted to social media earlier this year.

In the video, the woman argues that she did not have to wear a mask for medical reasons and presented a card that she claimed gave her an exemption.

The officer explained that recent provincial health orders meant the card was not valid.

The woman then accuses the officer of harassment.

The officer then places the woman under arrest.

Transit police said Wednesday that the officer has received an “unprecedented amount of support” after a viral Reddit post dubbed him “the world’s most composed transit police officer.”