Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

B.C. woman who confronted transit police officer over masks in viral video ordered to pay fines

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman ordered to pay fines after confrontation with Metro Vancouver transit police over masks' Woman ordered to pay fines after confrontation with Metro Vancouver transit police over masks
Transit police said Wednesday that a woman who arrested in December after refusing to wear a mask on the Canada Line was found guilty and ordered to pay fines. Video of the incident went viral after it was posted to social media.

A woman has been ordered to pay fines in connection to a COVID-19-related confrontation with a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer that was captured on video.

Transit police said on Twitter Wednesday that the woman was found guilty and will have to pay all of her violation tickets.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit police included a photo of a ticket that showed two $230 fines, one for failing to wear a mask in an indoor space in accordance with COVID-19 public safety rules and another for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Trending Stories

Video of the confrontation, which took place in early December, went viral after being posted to social media earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain' Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain
Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain – Oct 29, 2020

In the video, the woman argues that she did not have to wear a mask for medical reasons and presented a card that she claimed gave her an exemption.

The officer explained that recent provincial health orders meant the card was not valid.

Read more: Human Rights Code can’t protect anti-maskers making unproven claims: tribunal

Story continues below advertisement

The woman then accuses the officer of harassment.

The officer then places the woman under arrest.

Transit police said Wednesday that the officer has received an “unprecedented amount of support” after a viral Reddit post dubbed him “the world’s most composed transit police officer.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagTransit police tagmetro vancouver transit police tagBC mask rules tagBC transit police mask video tagpublic safety rules tagTransit police officer reddit video tagVancouver anti-mask transit video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers