Crime

Catalytic converters stolen from Guelph apartment parking lots: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Thieves are hot for catalytic converters' Thieves are hot for catalytic converters
Police are sounding the alarm about a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Eric Sorensen explains what's driving criminals to steal this valuable part – Mar 10, 2021

Guelph police say more catalytic converters have been stolen in the city as thefts of the exhaust components on vehicles have spiked this year.

This time they were stolen from west-end apartment parking lots, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Two catalytic converters were stolen on Silvercreek Parkway North, while another was removed from a vehicle at a Westwood Road apartment building.

Read more: Guelph man arrested again in another anti-Asian attack, police say

Police said there have been more than 40 such thefts in the city since Christmas.

Drivers are encouraged to park in public well-lit areas when possible and to report suspicious activity, especially during overnight hours in areas where vehicles are left unattended.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336.

