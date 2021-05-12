91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as total cases rise to 14,989

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pendulum took a swing in the wrong direction in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

A day after Waterloo Public Health reported its lowest new number of COVID-19 cases in more than a month, the agency announced 91 new cases.

There have now been 14,989 positive tests in Waterloo Region.

The rolling seven-day average number of new cases in the area climbs to 64.9, above the 62.4 mark it stood at last Tuesday but well below two week s ago when it was 80.9.

On the plus side, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the fourth straight day, leaving the death toll in the area at 254, including two this month.

There were also 61 people who were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 14,242.

This leaves the area with 476 active COVID-19 cases, up 35 from Tuesday.

There are also 42 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 31 who are in intensive care. Both numbers have dropped since Tuesday’s report.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks has also fallen to 17 after a new one was declared at the Village of Winston Park in Kitchener while others came to an end in the food and beverage industry and RisingOaks Early Learning in Kitchener.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 2,320 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 499,412.

Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s which saw 2,073 new infections. On Monday, 2,716 new cases were recorded, down from 3,216 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 712 cases were recorded in Toronto, 452 in Peel Region, 157 in York Region, 139 in Durham Region, 113 in Hamilton and 105 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,374 as 32 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues