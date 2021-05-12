ANALYSIS: Colonial Pipeline cyberattack exposes lack of crucial defences

Send this page to someone via email

The shutdown of Colonial Pipeline — the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline — by a ransomware attack highlights the systemic vulnerability that pipeline operators have no requirement to implement cyber defenses.

The U.S. government has had robust, compulsory cybersecurity protocols for most of the power grid for about 10 years to prevent debilitating hacks by criminals or state actors.

But experts say the country’s 4.3 million kilometres of oil, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines have only voluntary guidelines, leaving security up to the individual operators.

“Simply encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response to the ever-increasing number and sophistication of malevolent cyber actors,” said Richard Glick, the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

READ MORE: What we know and what we don’t about the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline

Protections could include requirements for encryption, multifactor authentication, backup systems, personnel training and segmenting networks so access to the most sensitive elements can be restricted.

Story continues below advertisement

FERC’s authority to impose cyber standards on the electric grid came from a 2005 law but it does not extend to pipelines.

READ MORE: FBI says DarkSide behind Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. oil products pipeline and source of nearly half the supply on the East Coast, has been shut since Friday after a ransomware attack the FBI attributed to DarkSide, a group that cyber experts believe is based in Russia or Eastern Europe.

The outage has led to higher gasoline prices in the U.S. South and worries about wider shortages and potential price gouging ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

READ MORE: Gas price concerns increase as U.S. pipeline outage enters 5th day

Colonial did not immediately respond to a query about whether cybersecurity standards should be mandatory.

The American Petroleum Institute lobbying group said it was talking with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Energy Department and others to understand the threat and mitigate risk.

Cyber oversight of pipelines falls to the TSA, an office of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has provided voluntary security guidelines to pipeline companies.

Story continues below advertisement

But a 2019 report by the General Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog, said that the TSA only had six full-time employees in its pipeline security branch through 2018, which limited the office’s reviews of cybersecurity practices.

The TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on current staffing and whether it recommends mandatory measures for pipelines.

When asked by reporters whether the Biden administration would put in place rules, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it was discussing administrative and legislative options to “raise the cyber hygiene across the country.”

President Joe Biden is hoping Congress will pass a $2.3 billion infrastructure package, and pipeline requirements could be put into that legislation. But experts said there was no quick fix.

1:46 Biden to meet with Putin over ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Biden to meet with Putin over ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline

“The hard part is who do you tell what to do and what do you tell them to do,” said Christi Tezak, an analyst at ClearView Energy Partners.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Representatives Fred Upton, a Republican, and Bobby Rush, a Democrat, said on Wednesday they have reintroduced legislation requiring the Department of Energy to ensure the security of natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines. Such legislation could get folded into a wider bill.

The U.S. power grid is regulated by FERC, and mostly organized into nonprofit regional organizations. That made it relatively easy for legislators to put forward the 2005 law that allows FERC to approve mandatory cyber measures.

A range of public and private companies own pipelines. They mostly operate independently and lack a robust federal regulator.

Their oversight falls under different laws depending on what they carry. Products include crude oil, fuels, water, hazardous liquids and – potentially – carbon dioxide for burial underground to control climate change. This diversity could make it harder for legislators to impose a unified requirement.

Tristan Abbey, a former aide to Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski who worked at the White House national security council under former President Donald Trump, said Congress is both the best and worst way to tackle the problem.

“Legislation may be necessary when jurisdiction is ambiguous and agencies lack resources,” said Abbey, now president of Comarus Analytics LLC.

Story continues below advertisement

But a bill should not be seen as a magic wand, he said. “Standards may be part of the answer, but federal regulations need to mesh with state requirements without stifling innovation.”

1:11 U.S. Commerce secretary says cyber attacks on energy infrastructure ‘top priority’ after Colonial Pipeline impacted U.S. Commerce secretary says cyber attacks on energy infrastructure ‘top priority’ after Colonial Pipeline impacted