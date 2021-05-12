Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan’s top doctor says COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness seems to be 99% or higher

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 11:09 am
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, says vaccine effectiveness seems to be 99 per cent or higher at this time. View image in full screen
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, says vaccine effectiveness seems to be 99 per cent or higher at this time. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine has been extremely high, shown in the latest round of data.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Dr. Saqib Shahab was asked how many people have tested positive for the virus after receiving their vaccine.

Read more: ‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says

He stressed it takes up to three weeks to develop protection after being vaccinated, but said results have been encouraging.

“The breakthrough cases are .09 per cent, vaccine effectiveness seems to be 99 per cent or higher — quite remarkable, really,” Shahab said.

“It reinforces that everyone needs to get vaccinated and follow up with a second dose.”

Read more: COVID-19 — Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, saying it was the key to leading the province to its recently announced three-step reopening roadmap.

He said the province is on the way to a “one-dose spring … two-dose summer.”

“We’re going to have a one-dose spring and quite likely a two-dose summer as we are planning to have second doses available to everyone in the province by sometime in the middle of July,” Moe said Tuesday.

Moe said more than 70 per cent of Saskatchewan residents aged 40 and older have received their first shot.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic' Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic
Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic – May 5, 2021
