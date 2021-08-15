SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Miramichi–Grand Lake

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:52 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Miramichi-Grand Lake . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Miramichi-Grand Lake . Elections Canada

The riding of Miramichi–Grand Lake is located in New Brunswick and sits along the Gulf of St. Lawrence. It was created in a 2012 electoral boundaries redistribution, succeeding the former riding of Miramichi.

In June 2021, MLA Lisa Harris announced that she was seeking a federal Liberal nomination for this riding. Incumbent Liberal MP Pat Finnigan announced that he would retire after the next federal election.

Finnigan was elected in 2015, beating out Conservative MP Tilly O’Neill-Gordon who held the seat since 2008, when she won 42.07 per cent of the vote. O’Neill-Gordon unseated longtime Liberal MP Charles Hubbard, who had held the riding since 1993.

The riding’s population fell between 2011 and 2016 to 57,405 from 59,343.

Candidates

Liberal: Pat Finnigan (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

