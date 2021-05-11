Wildfire still uncontained in RM of Piney as unfavourable conditions continue

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire in the RM of Piney remains active and uncontained Tuesday, and officials say it’s one that won’t be easily extinguished.

In an update posted to social media, The RM says the forecast, the volume of material left to burn, and the massive size of the burn area will create problems in bringing the fire under control.

No rain is forecasted until Sunday at the earliest.

The burn area has not increased significantly and is around 1900 hectares.

“Numerous small fires are still actively burning south of the Sandilands Main Market Road,” the update said.

Crews are expected to be battling the fire for a number of days still and there is “still a great deal of work to accomplish.”

Water bombers are being used and additional resources are arriving from Ontario.

“Heavy equipment is operational, establishing and fortifying the perimeter in areas of greatest need,” the update said. “Ground crews continue to attack active hot spots, aggressively fight fire in the southwest corner of the burn area and monitor conditions north of the Sandilands Main Market Road.”

No structures have been lost due to the fire. The RM remains under a state of local emergency.

