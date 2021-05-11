Edmonton police search for suspects in cellphone fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for three suspects after receiving reports of an iPhone scam.

Police said officers responded to a reported disturbance at a business in the area of Currents Drive and Windermere Boulevard on March 24.

It was reported to police that a man had arranged to meet a person who was selling an iPhone online. The man had reportedly bought a phone from a similar seller before that he discovered was fake.

Police said when a woman arrived to sell the phone, the man confronted her about the previous purchase. Two other men, one of whom had a firearm, entered the store and a “disturbance” took place with the buyer, police said.

Police said the three suspects drove off in an early- to mid-2000s black Acura sedan.

Police said they have received two other reports of similar fake phone purchases allegedly involving the same suspects.

“In each instance, the buyer purchased what appears to be a new iPhone 12 Pro Max in an unopened, plastic-sealed box,” an Edmonton police statement read.

“The seller(s) also reportedly produced a receipt with the Apple logo and a serial number. Unfortunately, once opened, the buyer discovered the phone was fake and did not have Apple software.”

View image in gallery mode Edmonton police search for three suspects in an alleged fake iPhone scam, May 11, 2021. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Edmonton police search for three suspects in an alleged fake iPhone scam, May 11, 2021. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Edmonton police search for three suspects in an alleged fake iPhone scam, May 11, 2021. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy

One suspect is described as a woman between 20 and 25 years old with short dark hair. She was wearing a light grey sweater, black sweatpants with a Nike logo on her left thigh, black shoes, a baseball cap and a black mask during the March 24 incident.

The second suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with short dark hair who was wearing a black coat, dark grey sweatpants and black shoes.

The third suspect is said to be a 20- to 30-year-old man who was wearing a red hooded sweater with a large Nike symbol, grey sweatpants, a black hooded winter coat, black shoes and a blue surgical mask.

“As consumers continue to seek out deals on online buy-and-sell websites, investigators are reminding buyers to follow their instincts: if a deal appears too good to be true, it likely is,” the police statement read.

"If you are sold a fake product, report it to police and do not attempt to confront the seller on your own."

Anyone who believes they were victims of a similar crime is asked to contact Edmonton police.