Edmonton doctor stops practicing, facing fraud charges after alleged billing scheme

An Edmonton doctor has withdrawn from practicing and is facing two charges after police allege she fraudulently billed the Alberta government more than $3.5 million.

The Edmonton Police Service economic crimes section was contacted in April by Alberta Justice to help the Service Alberta health investigations unit arrest Dr. Yifei Shi.

It’s alleged the 33-year-old fraudulently billed the Alberta government between $3.5 to $4.1 million in fees for services since 2013.

Shi is facing one count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

In a statement, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta said Shi has agreed to withdraw from practice after her arrest.

According to the statement, the criminal investigation takes priority over a CPSA investigation, but the college may open its own afterwards if necessary.

