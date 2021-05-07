Menu

Crime

Edmonton doctor stops practicing, facing fraud charges after alleged billing scheme

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 7, 2021 12:30 pm
An Edmonton doctor is facing fraud charges after the Alberta Government was billed more than $3.5 million in fraudulent billing fees. View image in full screen
An Edmonton doctor is facing fraud charges after the Alberta Government was billed more than $3.5 million in fraudulent billing fees. File / Global News

An Edmonton doctor has withdrawn from practicing and is facing two charges after police allege she fraudulently billed the Alberta government more than $3.5 million.

The Edmonton Police Service economic crimes section was contacted in April by Alberta Justice to help the Service Alberta health investigations unit arrest Dr. Yifei Shi.

It’s alleged the 33-year-old fraudulently billed the Alberta government between $3.5 to $4.1 million in fees for services since 2013.

Trending Stories

Shi is facing one count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

In a statement, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta said Shi has agreed to withdraw from practice after her arrest.

According to the statement, the criminal investigation takes priority over a CPSA investigation, but the college may open its own afterwards if necessary.

