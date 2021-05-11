White Rock votes to close lane of Marine Drive so restaurants can extend patios

Send this page to someone via email

The City of White Rock has voted to close one lane of Marine Drive this season to extend patio space for restaurants to allow them more space to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The north lane of Marine Drive will be closed until September 2021 in consultation with the Business Improvement Association, the city said in a release Tuesday.

This closure will likely mean that eastbound travel will be allowed on Marine Drive but the date and full details still need to be confirmed by the city.

“Businesses on Marine Drive, including restaurants, have suffered financially during the pandemic, and are struggling to pay rent and to pay their employees,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a release.

“These are our neighbours, our friends, and we want to ensure that when the pandemic is over, our restaurants can welcome back all the visitors who love coming to White Rock.”

1:56 Crowds cause concern at White Rock Pier Crowds cause concern at White Rock Pier – Apr 22, 2021

The city reopened its famous pier last June after a nearly three-month closure due to the pandemic.