Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

White Rock votes to close lane of Marine Drive so restaurants can extend patios

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 6:44 pm
The Moby Dick restaurant in White Rock, B.C.
The Moby Dick restaurant in White Rock, B.C. Google Maps

The City of White Rock has voted to close one lane of Marine Drive this season to extend patio space for restaurants to allow them more space to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The north lane of Marine Drive will be closed until September 2021 in consultation with the Business Improvement Association, the city said in a release Tuesday.

This closure will likely mean that eastbound travel will be allowed on Marine Drive but the date and full details still need to be confirmed by the city.

Read more: City of White Rock offers free parking to help attract shoppers and visitors

“Businesses on Marine Drive, including restaurants, have suffered financially during the pandemic, and are struggling to pay rent and to pay their employees,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“These are our neighbours, our friends, and we want to ensure that when the pandemic is over, our restaurants can welcome back all the visitors who love coming to White Rock.”

Click to play video: 'Crowds cause concern at White Rock Pier' Crowds cause concern at White Rock Pier
Crowds cause concern at White Rock Pier – Apr 22, 2021

The city reopened its famous pier last June after a nearly three-month closure due to the pandemic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagWhite Rock tagWhite Rock pier tagmarine drive tagWhite Rock Promenade tagMarine Drive White Rock tagRestaurants White Rock tagWhite Rock COVID tagWhite Rock restaurants tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers