Man in critical condition after falling from tree in Whitby

Officials say a man is in critical condition after he fell from a tree while working in Whitby.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Baldwin Street North and Carnwith Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Durham police said in a tweet that an Ornge air ambulance was called and landed at Brooklin High School nearby.
A spokesperson for Ornge told Global News they transported the victim to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.
The spokesperson said the man is in his 50s.
Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.
