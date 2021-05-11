Menu

Canada

Man in critical condition after falling from tree in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 4:06 pm
An Ornge air ambulance is seen at Brooklin High School in Whitby. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance is seen at Brooklin High School in Whitby. Twitter / @DRPS

Officials say a man is in critical condition after he fell from a tree while working in Whitby.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Baldwin Street North and Carnwith Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Durham police said in a tweet that an Ornge air ambulance was called and landed at Brooklin High School nearby.

A spokesperson for Ornge told Global News they transported the victim to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The spokesperson said the man is in his 50s.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
