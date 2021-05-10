Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash at Toronto-Vaughan border

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 7:45 pm
The scene of the crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue on Monday. Global News

Officials say two people have been injured, one critically, after a two-vehicle crash at the Toronto-Vaughan border on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue at 5:50 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that firefighters rescued a trapped motorist and paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they treated two patients in total, both of whom were taken to a trauma centre. One of the victims was reported to be in serious condition and the other in critical.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Images from the scene show several damaged vehicles, one of which was flipped over on its side.

The intersection was closed following the incident.

