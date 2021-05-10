2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash at Toronto-Vaughan border

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people have been injured, one critically, after a two-vehicle crash at the Toronto-Vaughan border on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue at 5:50 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that firefighters rescued a trapped motorist and paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they treated two patients in total, both of whom were taken to a trauma centre. One of the victims was reported to be in serious condition and the other in critical.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Images from the scene show several damaged vehicles, one of which was flipped over on its side.

The intersection was closed following the incident.

