Brotherly dispute mediated by B.C. RCMP after property damaged

A brotherly spat, which included property damage done by a front-end loader, in Tappen, B.C., was handled by Salmon Arm RCMP.

According to police, the dispute was over money that was owed between the two.

“On arrival the damage was done and it was learned that the two men were brothers,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, an RCMP member at the Salmon Arm detachment.

“After some negotiations, the officers were able to broker a peace between the two brothers as the two calmly came to an agreement about paying the debt owed.”

The incident happened on May 8, at around 1:30 p.m.

