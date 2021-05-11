Menu

Comments

Canada

Brotherly dispute mediated by B.C. RCMP after property damaged

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:17 pm
Salmon Arm RCMP say a peace deal was found between two brothers with the help of the RCMP. View image in full screen
Salmon Arm RCMP say a peace deal was found between two brothers with the help of the RCMP. Shelby Thom / Global News

A brotherly spat, which included property damage done by a front-end loader, in Tappen, B.C., was handled by Salmon Arm RCMP.

According to police, the dispute was over money that was owed between the two.

“On arrival the damage was done and it was learned that the two men were brothers,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, an RCMP member at the Salmon Arm detachment.

“After some negotiations, the officers were able to broker a peace between the two brothers as the two calmly came to an agreement about paying the debt owed.”

The incident happened on May 8, at around 1:30 p.m.

