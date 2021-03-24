Meth, fentanyl, heroin, loaded firearms seized from short-term rental property: Salmon Arm RCMP

Police say a drug bust at a short-term rental property in Sorrento. B.C., yielded hundreds of grams of suspected illicit drugs, loaded firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.
Salmon Arm RCMP say they began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking at the property on March 20th, with a search warrant being executed later that evening.
Police did not release the approximate address of the drug bust, but said it was being operated as a short-term rental property.
Two people were arrested: a woman, 30, and a man, 59, both from Prince George.
According to Salmon Arm RCMP, police seized over 650 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 grams of suspected cocaine and just over 30 grams of suspected heroin.
They added that the search warrant also yielded a loaded .22 calibre handgun, a .22 calibre sawed-off, semi-automatic rifle and a sawed-off, double-barrelled shotgun.
RCMP said both suspects were later released, but are facing potential drug and firearm charges, and that findings from the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.
