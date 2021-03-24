Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Meth, fentanyl, heroin, loaded firearms seized from short-term rental property: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 7:19 pm
Police say suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, heroin and three guns were seized during the evening search warrant.
Police say suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, heroin and three guns were seized during the evening search warrant. kali9 / iStock

Police say a drug bust at a short-term rental property in Sorrento. B.C., yielded hundreds of grams of suspected illicit drugs, loaded firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking at the property on March 20th, with a search warrant being executed later that evening.

Police did not release the approximate address of the drug bust, but said it was being operated as a short-term rental property.

Read more: Nearly 5 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Two people were arrested: a woman, 30, and a man, 59, both from Prince George.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, police seized over 650 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 grams of suspected cocaine and just over 30 grams of suspected heroin.

Story continues below advertisement

They added that the search warrant also yielded a loaded .22 calibre handgun, a .22 calibre sawed-off, semi-automatic rifle and a sawed-off, double-barrelled shotgun.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police call drug bust ‘significant milestone,’ details seizures' Winnipeg Police call drug bust ‘significant milestone,’ details seizures
Winnipeg Police call drug bust ‘significant milestone,’ details seizures – Feb 24, 2021

RCMP said both suspects were later released, but are facing potential drug and firearm charges, and that findings from the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFentanylCocaineDrug BustMethSalmon ArmShuswapHeroinSearch Warrantsouthern interiorBC Southern InteriorSalmon Arm RCMPsorrentoloaded firearms

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers