Nearly 5 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Saskatoon police say three men are facing charges after officers seized nearly five kilograms of meth in a recent drug bust.

Police said they launched a drug investigation after observing the men engaging in activity that they said was consistent with drug trafficking.

On March 20, police searched an apartment in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent and a suite in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Police said 4.8 kilograms of meth, 756 grams of fentanyl, 137 grams of cocaine and 2.5 gallons of GHB were seized at both locations.

Ammunition, four mobile phones, over $19,000 in cash, and materials and packaging consistent with drug trafficking were also seized, police said.

A 23-year-old man from Edmonton, who was arrested outside the apartment building on Wellman Crescent, is facing drug trafficking, drug possession and possession of the proceeds of crime charges.

A 29-year-old man from Delta, B.C., is charged with possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a court order.

Police said a man tried to get into the apartment on Wellman Crescent while officers were carrying out their search.

The 29-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and charged with possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking.

