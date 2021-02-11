Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Busy start to 2021 for Salmon Arm RCMP, with increase in calls

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 7:12 pm
The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment says it received 586 calls for service in January, with 431 coming from city limits, up from 395 the year prior.
The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment says it received 586 calls for service in January, with 431 coming from city limits, up from 395 the year prior. Google Maps

Police in Salmon Arm had a hopping start to 2021.

According to Staff Sgt. Scott West, the RCMP detachment received 586 calls for service last month.

Of those, 431 were within city limits.

Read more: Highway dividers knocked into oncoming lanes created close call for B.C. RCMP officer, 2 semis

“For comparison purposes in January 2020, police responded to 395 calls for service,” said West.

“So 2021, so far, is shaping up to be a busy year if January is any indicator.”

Below is a call breakdown that the detachment received.

  • Assaults: 11
  • Residential break and enters: 6 (4 within city limits)
  • Business break-ins: 2
  • Thefts and criminal mischief investigations: 103
  • Traffic-related calls for service: 79
  • Note: 12 drivers removed from the roads for impaired driving or driving while prohibited.
  • Collisions with damage over $10,000: 4
  • Safe Streets Act-related investigations: 22
  • COVID-19 related complaints: 3
Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally' Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally
Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally

Detailed statistics were not immediately available for RCMP detachments in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

For Penticton and Vernon, those details are included in quarterly policing reports to their respective city councils.

However, the Kelowna detachment did release some statistics on Thursday.

For January, the detachment had 5,829 calls for service, which translates into 188 a day.

Of those calls, 4,321 were from Kelowna, with 1,264 coming from West Kelowna and 244 from Lake Country.

Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP respond to COVID-19 complaints NYE' Kelowna RCMP respond to COVID-19 complaints NYE
Kelowna RCMP respond to COVID-19 complaints NYE – Jan 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanaganVernonpentictoncentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSalmon ArmShuswapSalmon Arm RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers