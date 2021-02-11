Busy start to 2021 for Salmon Arm RCMP, with increase in calls

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm had a hopping start to 2021.

According to Staff Sgt. Scott West, the RCMP detachment received 586 calls for service last month.

Of those, 431 were within city limits.

“For comparison purposes in January 2020, police responded to 395 calls for service,” said West.

“So 2021, so far, is shaping up to be a busy year if January is any indicator.”

Below is a call breakdown that the detachment received.

Assaults: 11

Residential break and enters: 6 (4 within city limits)

Business break-ins: 2

Thefts and criminal mischief investigations: 103

Traffic-related calls for service: 79

Note: 12 drivers removed from the roads for impaired driving or driving while prohibited.

Collisions with damage over $10,000: 4

Safe Streets Act-related investigations: 22

COVID-19 related complaints: 3

2:04 Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally Kelowna RCMP urging people not to attend mega rally

Detailed statistics were not immediately available for RCMP detachments in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

For Penticton and Vernon, those details are included in quarterly policing reports to their respective city councils.

However, the Kelowna detachment did release some statistics on Thursday.

For January, the detachment had 5,829 calls for service, which translates into 188 a day.

Of those calls, 4,321 were from Kelowna, with 1,264 coming from West Kelowna and 244 from Lake Country.

2:05 Kelowna RCMP respond to COVID-19 complaints NYE Kelowna RCMP respond to COVID-19 complaints NYE – Jan 3, 2021