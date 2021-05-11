Menu

Crime

Man held in custody after promising to steal again: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:37 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 33-year-old man remains in custody on shoplifting charges after he allegedly promised to steal again if he was released.

Officers were called to the LCBO location on Wellington Street just before 3 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shoplifter.

Police said a man had grabbed a bottle of alcohol and walked out, making no attempt to pay. He was located in the area shortly after and arrested.

Read more: Guelph police lay arson, drug charges during traffic stop

Police said that while the suspect was seated in the back of a cruiser, he demanded to be let go and claimed that he would steal again once released.

The man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and possessing stolen property under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

