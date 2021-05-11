Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay arson, drug charges during traffic stop

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 11:11 am
Guelph police have arrested three people. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested three people. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a traffic stop on Monday afternoon led to criminal charges being laid, including arson and drug charges, against three people.

Officers spotted a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation driving in the area of Edinburgh Road and Bristol at around 3:30 p.m.

The investigation stems from an incident on April 28 when a man set a hotel room door on fire while two women were inside the unit.

“The male had been in a dispute with one of the females over money owed,” police said in a news release. “The fire burned itself out, but not before some smoke billowed into the room.”

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The suspect was arrested during Monday’s traffic stop and police said officers found bear spray, three bullets and about $4,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and several stolen cheques.

A 42-year-old man is charged with arson, uttering threats, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

A 34-year-old man in the vehicle is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Police have also charged a 34-year-old woman with trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

The two men were held in custody for a bail hearing, while the woman has been released with a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 24.

