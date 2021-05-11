Saskatchewan Government Insurance to start sending out rebate cheques this week

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Government Insurance will begin mailing out about 709,000 rebate cheques this week over the next three weeks.

Due to a large volume of cheques being sent, customers can expect to receive their cheques any time between mid-May and mid-June.

SGI is advising customers to make sure their address information is up to date and to call its customer service centre if a rebate is not received by June 30.

“These rebates will provide a significant injection into the provincial economy, at a time when it will certainly be a welcome boost,” said Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SGI.

Rebates will be provided to anybody who has registered a vehicle in Saskatchewan and met the residency requirements to register a vehicle as of Feb. 26, 2021, including non-profit organizations and businesses.

The total value of rebates issued is $285,000,000, with the average person receiving about $380.

