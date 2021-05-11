Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Government Insurance to start sending out rebate cheques this week

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 1:41 pm
Saskatchewan Government Insurance overloaded with insurance claims due to roof damage. View image in full screen
SGI starts mailing out about 709,000 rebate cheques to Saskatchewan vehicle owners this week over the next three weeks. File / Global News

Saskatchewan Government Insurance will begin mailing out about 709,000 rebate cheques this week over the next three weeks.

Due to a large volume of cheques being sent, customers can expect to receive their cheques any time between mid-May and mid-June.

Read more: Curious how much money you’ll get for the SGI rebate? This calculator will tell you

SGI is advising customers to make sure their address information is up to date and to call its customer service centre if a rebate is not received by June 30.

“These rebates will provide a significant injection into the provincial economy, at a time when it will certainly be a welcome boost,” said Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SGI.

Trending Stories

Read more: SGI issuing customers one-time rebate of about $285 per vehicle in May

Rebates will be provided to anybody who has registered a vehicle in Saskatchewan and met the residency requirements to register a vehicle as of Feb. 26, 2021, including non-profit organizations and businesses.

The total value of rebates issued is $285,000,000, with the average person receiving about $380.

Click to play video: 'More details on SGI rebates for Saskatchewan drivers' More details on SGI rebates for Saskatchewan drivers
More details on SGI rebates for Saskatchewan drivers – Mar 4, 2021
