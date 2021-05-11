COVID-19: B.C. set to introduce sick pay legislation to fill gaps in federal program

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is expected to introduce much-anticipated legislation on Tuesday to address concerns about sick pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labour Minister Harry Bains will introduce the bill at the Legislature around 10:15 am and take questions alongside Premier John Horgan at 11:15 am.

The federal government launched a program last year to support workers required to miss work due to COVID-19, but critics have pointed out the plan has significant gaps.

Under the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, you can receive $500 ($450 after taxes withheld) for each one-week period you are eligible.

Someone is only eligible if they are unable to work at least 50 per cent of a scheduled work week because they are sick with COVID-19, have been advised to self-isolate due to COVID-19, or have an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk of getting the virus.

The problem for workers is that it doesn’t cover people showing symptoms but have not been asked to isolate or those with symptoms looking to get a test. It also does not help those who get sick in the latter half of their work week.

There are also concerns the payments are often delayed.

The NDP government decided to move forward with a provincial plan after Ottawa decided not to fund the gaps when it released its budget on April 19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has expressed support for the province filling the gaps and has said people going to work sick has contributed to spread of the virus.

“From a public health perspective, it is something I have been advocating for over a year,” Henry said last week.

“It is an important part of workers having the agency to stay home when they’re sick. We know it’s an important part of preventing workplace outbreaks.”