Shocking case of road rage in Maple Ridge caught on video

Two men in Maple Ridge are expected to face charges after witnesses told police of an aggressive display of road rage Monday.

The altercation between the two men, who are brothers, started in the parking lot of Walmart on 224th Street around 1:15 p.m.

The Grey Dodge pickup truck and a Blue Dodge Durango were seen intentionally ramming into each other, police said.

They travelled north on 224th Street and then east along Dewdney Trunk Road.

The two cars also crashed into multiple unassociated vehicles during the incident, police confirmed.

Witnesses who were dining outside the Big Feast Bistro on 227th Street then caught the SUV and the pickup truck swerving around the corner onto 119th Avenue before coming to an abrupt stop.

The men can then be seen getting out of their vehicles and starting to fight each other on the sidewalk.

RCMP was called and both men were taken into custody and released.

No charges have been laid at this time.

“This type of behavior was completely dangerous and reckless,” Const. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release.

“These two people were so engrossed in whatever their drama was that they weren’t thinking about any other person other than themselves. Thankfully no one was seriously injured in this reckless event.”