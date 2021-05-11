Menu

Crime

No charges laid following fatal pedestrian collision in St. Thomas

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 11, 2021 7:38 am
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham/Global News

Police in St. Thomas say no charges will be laid in relation to a fatal pedestrian crash late last month.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Redan Street, near First Avenue, after a 73-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on the afternoon of April 26.

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle waited at the scene while emergency crews arrived.

According to police, the driver was facing north on Redan Street and turned left on an advanced green light when they collided with the woman who was already on the crosswalk.

Police say no charges are being laid against the driver, and the investigation into the collision is complete.

