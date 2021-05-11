Ontario reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 497,092.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant drop from Monday’s which saw 2,716 new infections. It is also the lowest single-day increase since March 24 but testing was also quite low for Tuesday.

On Sunday, 3,216 new cases were recorded and 2,864 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s report, 685 cases were recorded in Toronto, 389 in Peel Region, 231 in York Region and 144 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,342 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 457,599 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,898 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 31,151— down from the previous day when it was at 31,991, and is down from May 4 when it was at 36,440. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now dipped below 3,000 to 2,914, which is down from yesterday at 3,017, and is down from last week at 3,509. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 3,600.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said 28,109 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 24,915 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,557,725 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 8.5 per cent. That figure is down from Monday’s at 9.1 per cent, and is down from last week when it was also at 9.1 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,782 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 150 from the previous day) with 802 patients in intensive care units (down by 26) and 568 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 21).

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, more than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 112,103 vaccines in the last day. There are 396,787 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 95,546 variant cases, which is up by 2,283 since the previous day, 530 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 19, and 1,592 P.1 variant cases which is up by 34.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

247,129 people are male — an increase of 1,061 cases.

246,069 people are female — an increase of 963 cases.

77,560 people are 19 and under — an increase of 379 cases.

184,645 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 861 cases.

143,233 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 572 cases.

67,452 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 220 cases.

24,094 people are 80 and over — an increase of 42 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 59 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 427

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,512 (+6)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,337 (+7)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,764 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which increased by two deaths since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 46 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 69 active cases among long-term care residents and 161 active cases among staff — up by two and up by six, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement