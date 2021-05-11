Menu

Health

Ontarians with at-risk conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 6:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine cost-benefit analysis in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine cost-benefit analysis in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Some experts say it is important to weigh the risks of which COVID-19 vaccine people choose to receive. As Katherine Ward reports, with more mRNA vaccines on the way, the equation is changing and experts are weighing in with their insights.

TORONTO — People with at-risk conditions in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The province says that includes people with dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.

Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot today.

Read more: Ontario expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 40+, more people who cannot work from home

The government says starting Thursday, anyone 40 or older will be able to book a shot anywhere in the province.

The government says it has been able to expand eligibility to more age groups because it is expecting to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

Click to play video: 'Daily COVID-19 cases should be ‘well below’ 1000 before stay-at-home lifted, Ontario’s top doctor says' Daily COVID-19 cases should be ‘well below’ 1000 before stay-at-home lifted, Ontario’s top doctor says
Daily COVID-19 cases should be ‘well below’ 1000 before stay-at-home lifted, Ontario’s top doctor says
© 2021 The Canadian Press
