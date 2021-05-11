Ontarians with at-risk conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — People with at-risk conditions in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The province says that includes people with dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.

Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot today.

The government says starting Thursday, anyone 40 or older will be able to book a shot anywhere in the province.

The government says it has been able to expand eligibility to more age groups because it is expecting to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

1:21 Daily COVID-19 cases should be ‘well below’ 1000 before stay-at-home lifted, Ontario’s top doctor says Daily COVID-19 cases should be ‘well below’ 1000 before stay-at-home lifted, Ontario’s top doctor says