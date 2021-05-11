COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontarians with at-risk conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

People with at-risk conditions in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The province says that includes people with dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.

Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot today.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

685 were in Toronto

389 were in Peel Region

231 were in York Region

144 were in Durham Region

84 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 2,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 497,092.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,342 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 2,898 from the previous day. The government said 28,109 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

More than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 112,103 vaccines in the last day. There are 396,787 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 95,546 variant cases, which is up by 2,283 since the previous day, 530 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 19, and 1,592 P.1 variant cases which is up by 34.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,764 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which increased by two deaths since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 46 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 69 active cases among long-term care residents and 161 active cases among staff — up by two and up by six, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press