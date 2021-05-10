Menu

Health

COVID-19: 147 new cases, 266 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 4:12 pm
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers in Saskatchewan is 204 — 16.7 new cases per 100,000. View image in full screen
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers in Saskatchewan is 204 — 16.7 new cases per 100,000. Getty Images

Recoveries outpaced new COVID-19 cases as Saskatchewan released the latest numbers in the province on Monday.

Health officials reported 147 new cases, raising the overall total in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic to 43,288.

The majority of the new cases are in Saskatoon (43) and Regina (35).

Read more: Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 204 — 16.7 new cases per 100,000 — officials reported.

As of May 9, 8,392 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan: Far North West (187), far north east (six), north west (318), north central (237), north east (50), Saskatoon (1,029), central west (90), central east (373), Regina (4,223), south west (274), South central (612) and south east (863).

There are currently 156 receiving treatment in hospital. Of those, 37 are in intensive care.

Read more: ‘Blockbuster’ supply of COVID-19 vaccines forecast for Saskatchewan

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

Officials reported 266 recoveries, bringing overall recoveries to 40,645.

The province said 2,141 cases in the province are considered active.

Vaccinations

Health officials said an additional 9,124 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 527,257.

Saskatchewan announced Sunday it is moving to Step 1 in its reopening plan on May 30.

The threshold for Step 1 was having more than 70 per cent of residents age 40 and older receiving their first vaccine dose.

Read more: All Saskatchewan residents 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 20

As of Monday, officials said 71 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose and 61 per cent of those 30 and older have received their first dose.

Eligibility for the vaccine expanded on Monday today to include ages 29 years and older.

