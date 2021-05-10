COVID-19: 17th death reported in Peterborough area; active cases fall to 65

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight day, Peterborough Public Health has reported another COVID-19 death in its jurisdiction.

Details on the 17th death in the Peterborough region were not available. The death was highlighted in the health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:04 p.m. On Sunday, the health unit reported its 16th death in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. It’s the third case this month after the 15th death was reported last week.

On Monday, the health unit also reported one new case of COVID-19. However, the number of active cases fell to 65 from 75 reported on Sunday afternoon.

Variant cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction also rose Monday to 507, up from 486 reported 24 hours earlier. ion. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,217 among the 1,299 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend and on Monday. A workplace outbreak (#7) declared on April 26 was reported resolved on Saturday.

The other four active outbreaks have been deemed “stable” as of Friday morning:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reported two cases with staff members as of Monday morning.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but the province reported Monday three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 266 COVID-19 cases (263 were reported Sunday) associated with 43 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday afternoon.

Deaths: 17 — Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Severn Court Student Residence Close contacts: 227 down from 230 reported on Sunday. There were 216 reported on Friday, May 7.

At least 58 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday, May 7. Eleven required the intensive care unit, the first new case since May 7.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports on Monday, there are 15 COVID-19 inpatients — up one from Friday — and at least 70 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since Friday).

More than 50,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Sunday

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify student or staff):

None as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — one case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road, and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

