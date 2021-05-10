COVID-19: 16th death reported in Peterborough area; 19 new cases over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The 16th COVID-19 death was reported in the Peterborough region on the weekend.

Case details were not provided by Peterborough Public Health, whose COVID tracker Sunday at 4:19 p.m. reported the death. It’s the second death this month, following one reported last week.

The health unit also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 10 on Saturday.

As a result, the number of active cases as of Sunday was at 75, up from 70 reported on Friday afternoon. The health unit serves Peterborough city/county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The region’s variant case total slightly increased to 486, up from 485 around 24 hours earlier. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,208 (12 more since Friday) among the 1,299 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend. A workplace outbreak (#7) declared on April 26 was reported resolved on Saturday. Case details were never provided.

That leaves four active outbreaks, which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said on Friday were “stable”:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reported two cases with staff members as of Friday.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but the province reported Friday three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 263 COVID-19 cases (two more since Friday) associated with 43 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Sunday evening:

Deaths: 16 — Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence, which was declared over on Wednesday. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Severn Court Student Residence Close contacts: 230, up from 216 reported on Friday, May 7.

At least 58 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Friday, May 7. Ten required the intensive care unit, unchanged since May 7.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports on Friday, there were 14 COVID-19 inpatients and at least 70 patient transfers from other areas. Weekend case data was not provided.

More than 50,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since May 7.

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify student or staff):

None as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — one case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road, and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

