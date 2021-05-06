COVID-19: 15th death reported in Peterborough area, active cases fall to 68

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported its 15th COVID-19 death on Thursday, along with 10 new cases in the region.

Details on the death were not immediately available. It’s the first death since April 28 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the 44-day outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence, which was declared over on Wednesday. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

The health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:25 pm. reported 68 active cases in the region, down from 73 reported 24 hours earlier.

The region’s variant case total increased to 485, up from 470 reported on Wednesday. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,191 among the 1,274 cumulative cases (one case removed from a previous day) since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93.4 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

On Thursday, the health unit reported a workplace outbreak (#8) over. It was declared on April 28, but the location and case details were never provided.

Active outbreaks for the health unit as of Thursday include:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reports Thursday two cases with staff members.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Case details were not available — adults and children impacted.

Workplace #7: Declared April 26. No case details were provided

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

On Ontario’s COVID-19 website for schools and child care centres, other locations with COVID-19 cases (as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday): CELC-Janet Castle Early Learning Program (one adult case); Compass Early Learning and Care (one child case, one adult case) and Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore (three child cases).

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 260 COVID-19 cases (up one) associated with 43 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday:

Close contacts: 216, up from 204 reported on Wednesday, May 5.

At least 57 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — up four since Wednesday, May 5. Nine required the intensive care unit, one more since May 5.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 16 COVID-19 inpatients — one more since Wednesday, May 5 — and at least 67 patient transfers from other areas which remains unchanged since Tuesday, May 3.

More than 50,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday, May 5.

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify student or staff):

None as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — one case

Vaccination

In its Thursday update, the health unit reports:

60,427 t otal vaccine doses have been administered at Peterborough clinics (an additional 4,018 from 56,409 reported a week ago)

60,163 residents have received at least a first dose of a vaccine (an additional 8,020 from 52,143 reported a week ago)

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online. Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone aged 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

