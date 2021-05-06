Menu

Health

Travellers fined after allegedly presenting altered COVID-19 tests before flights back to Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Fake COVID-19 documents found on incoming overseas travellers' Fake COVID-19 documents found on incoming overseas travellers
WATCH ABOVE (April 23): Passenger flights from India have ended, at least for the next month, thanks to sky-high COVID numbers and a troubling new variant. It's also due to a high number of positive cases on arriving flights - with some passengers caught with fake health documents. Sarah Macdonald has the story – Apr 23, 2021

Two people have been fined thousands of dollars after federal officials allege they showed altered COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to Toronto.

Transport Canada says one passenger was fined $2,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before flying from the Dominican Republic on Feb. 8.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly providing fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport: Peel police

It says another passenger was fined $6,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before a flight from the United States on April 3.

The agency alleges that passenger also made a false declaration to the air carrier about their health status.

READ MORE: 30 travellers entering Canada caught with suspected fake COVID-19 test results: CBSA

The government requires air travellers to obtain a negative result on a molecular COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada.

Airlines are instructed to refuse boarding to travellers who fail to meet that condition.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
