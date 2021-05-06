Travellers fined after allegedly presenting altered COVID-19 tests before flights back to Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been fined thousands of dollars after federal officials allege they showed altered COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to Toronto.

Transport Canada says one passenger was fined $2,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before flying from the Dominican Republic on Feb. 8.

It says another passenger was fined $6,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before a flight from the United States on April 3.

The agency alleges that passenger also made a false declaration to the air carrier about their health status.

READ MORE: 30 travellers entering Canada caught with suspected fake COVID-19 test results: CBSA

Story continues below advertisement

The government requires air travellers to obtain a negative result on a molecular COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada.

Airlines are instructed to refuse boarding to travellers who fail to meet that condition.