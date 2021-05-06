Travellers fined after allegedly presenting altered COVID-19 tests before flights back to Toronto

Two people have been fined thousands of dollars after federal officials allege they showed altered COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to Toronto.
Transport Canada says one passenger was fined $2,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before flying from the Dominican Republic on Feb. 8.
Read more: Man charged after allegedly providing fraudulent COVID-19 test result at airport: Peel police
It says another passenger was fined $6,500 for allegedly presenting an altered test before a flight from the United States on April 3.
The agency alleges that passenger also made a false declaration to the air carrier about their health status.
READ MORE: 30 travellers entering Canada caught with suspected fake COVID-19 test results: CBSA
The government requires air travellers to obtain a negative result on a molecular COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada.
Airlines are instructed to refuse boarding to travellers who fail to meet that condition.View link »
Comments