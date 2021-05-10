A total of 76 cases related to Kingston construction site COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says there is now a total of 76 cases related to a large COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingston construction site declared last week.

As of Monday, there were 45 people directly associated with the Pomerleau site at Princess Street and Midland Avenue. Of those people, six have recovered.

The health unit also said 31 close contacts of those workers have since tested positive from the outbreak, which, the health unit said, is being driven by variants of concern. The health unit says all secondary cases live within the KFL&A area.

For the KFL&A region in total, the health unit announced 24 new cases over the weekend and 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday alone. With 14 recoveries, active cases stand at 134.

Monday, because of the growing number of cases in the region, the health unit asked all construction workers in the area to get tested every two weeks, even if not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

There are four local people in hospital, two of whom are being treated in ICU.

As of Monday afternoon, Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it has 31 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, 27 from out-of-region and 19 in ICU.

