Weather

Okanagan weather: mild air returns with mid-week showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 1:46 pm
Rain rolls into the Okanagan Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Rain rolls into the Okanagan Wednesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud lingers throughout the remainder of the day on Monday as temperatures return to the mid-to-upper teens with a slight chance of showers into the evening hours.

Skies clear overnight and sunshine returns under an upper ridge Tuesday morning before a few clouds filter back in during the afternoon.

Clouds begin building in across the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Clouds begin building in across the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

A daytime high into the 20s should be reached later in the day before clouds shuffle through on Wednesday with a chance of late day rain.

After reaching an afternoon high around the 20 degree mark Wednesday afternoon, the mercury will climb a few degrees into the 20s on Thursday and Friday afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

A mix of sun and cloud continues into the weekend with daytime highs staying in the low 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

