Okanagan weather: mild air returns with mid-week showers

A mix of sun and cloud lingers throughout the remainder of the day on Monday as temperatures return to the mid-to-upper teens with a slight chance of showers into the evening hours.
Skies clear overnight and sunshine returns under an upper ridge Tuesday morning before a few clouds filter back in during the afternoon.
A daytime high into the 20s should be reached later in the day before clouds shuffle through on Wednesday with a chance of late day rain.
After reaching an afternoon high around the 20 degree mark Wednesday afternoon, the mercury will climb a few degrees into the 20s on Thursday and Friday afternoons under partly cloudy skies.
A mix of sun and cloud continues into the weekend with daytime highs staying in the low 20s.
