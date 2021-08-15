SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Fundy Royal

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Fundy Royal. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Fundy Royal. Elections Canada

The riding of Fundy Royal is located in the eastern part of New Brunswick. It includes the area between Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton. It sits along the Bay of Fundy and Chignecto Bay.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since 1917 and has been a Conservative stronghold with two exceptions.

In 1993, Liberal Paul Zed was elected and in 2015, Liberal MP Alaina Lockhart took the seat from Conservative incumbent Rob Moore. However, he was able to retake the riding in the 2019 election.

Trending Stories

N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs, who is also Conservative, represents the provincial electoral district of Quispamsis, located in this riding.

As of 2016, Fundy Royal’s population was 79,943.

Candidates

Conservative: Rob Moore (incumbent)

