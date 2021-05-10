Menu

Crime

Quebec woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Ottawa newborn on Mother’s Day

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 12:10 pm
Police said neighbours intervened to stop an abduction of a newborn in Ottawa on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said neighbours intervened to stop an abduction of a newborn in Ottawa on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged a Quebec woman after an eight-day-old newborn baby was abducted in the city’s west end on Sunday, only for the suspect to be subdued by a quick-acting neighbour.

Police said that at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, a woman attended a family home in the west end of Ottawa.

The suspect had previously been connected to the mother of the newborn via a social media group for new moms. Police said she first came with a gift for the mother and her new baby on Friday.

Read more: Ottawa police turn to public for answers on man’s ‘extensive injuries’

When she allegedly returned on Sunday, police said she forcefully entered the home and used bear-repellent spray to subdue the family, took the baby and left.

Neighbours caught wind of the incident and intervened.

One neighbour located the suspect with the baby and detained her until police arrived, according to a release.

The baby was assessed by paramedics, who said he was unharmed.

Nicole Shanks, 32, from Shawville, Que., is now charged with:

  • three counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life
  • abduction of a person under 14
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • break and enter of a house with intent
  • assault with a weapon
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • harassment by watching and besetting
  • assault

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that the sexual assault and child abuse unit believes the accused could have been in contact with other new mothers via the social media group.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

