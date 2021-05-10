MEEP continues to provide economic recovery for Saskatchewan communities

Send this page to someone via email

Work under the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program continues throughout the province as Saskatchewan aims to provide communities support for economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The province has invested $150 million, announced in May, into several communities, including a new fire hall completed last fall to service the town of Mossbank and the rural municipalities of Lake Johnston and Sutton.

“A total of 760 municipalities in Saskatchewan have received funds through MEEP,” Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said.

“This $150-million program has gone a long way in helping our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19, and will result in many long-term benefits for Saskatchewan families.”

Sacha Martens, Lake Johnston reeve, said the completed project shows residents its commitment to safety and well-being.

“We have a long-standing practice of collaboration where it allows, and this new fire hall, in particular, is both a practical, much required protective service and a big boon to our region,” Martens said.

The fire hall project received more than $110,000 through the MEEP program.

“This MEEP funding has allowed us to continue prioritizing community resilience and safety for our region,” said Arthur Weiss, Sutton reeve.

“We are proud of our new space that will help our volunteer firefighters carry out their important service to our communities.”

The Village of Hawarden received more than $7,000 to build an internet access tower aimed at providing residents with a stable internet connection. Testing on the tower begins in early May.

“The ability to provide the residents of our community and the surrounding area with stable, reliable and fast internet options is a critical requirement in our current times,” said Kevin Perry, Hawarden mayor.

“Having to struggle with sub-modern speeds, as well as outage and reliability issues, has left our community, businesses and residents at a serious disadvantage.

“This project will enhance our businesses’ ability to operate effectively and our residents’ quality of life by allowing them to fulfill their online needs much more effectively.”

The MEEP program is part of Saskatchewan’s $7.5-billion, two-year capital plan. Further information surrounding completed projects or how to apply can be found on the province’s website.

