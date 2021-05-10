Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Advertisement

May 15 – Poundmaker’s Lodge

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 10, 2021 10:26 am
May 15 – Poundmaker’s Lodge - image View image in full screen

Poundmaker’s Lodge – A place for healing, wellness, and spirituality – focuses on healing from addiction through Indigenous culture and spirituality.

Poundmaker’s Lodge believes that healthy communities are free from addictions and support balanced lifestyles. Although, known as Canada’s first Indigenous focused addictions treatment centre, Poundmaker’s Lodge uses universal principles, welcoming people from all traditions, cultures and faiths.

Trending Stories

Learn more about Poundmaker’s Lodge – A place for healing, wellness, and spirituality – this Saturday on Talk To The Experts at 11:00 am, only on 630 CHED.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagpoundmakers lodge tag630 CHED Poundmakers Lodge tagaddictions and support balanced lifestyles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers