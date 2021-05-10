May 15 – Poundmaker’s Lodge

Send this page to someone via email

Poundmaker’s Lodge – A place for healing, wellness, and spirituality – focuses on healing from addiction through Indigenous culture and spirituality.

Poundmaker’s Lodge believes that healthy communities are free from addictions and support balanced lifestyles. Although, known as Canada’s first Indigenous focused addictions treatment centre, Poundmaker’s Lodge uses universal principles, welcoming people from all traditions, cultures and faiths.

Learn more about Poundmaker's Lodge – A place for healing, wellness, and spirituality

