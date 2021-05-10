Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Missing man Amninder Grewal found dead: Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 10:45 am
Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. Courtesy: Manpreet Grewal

Winnipeg police say the body of a missing man has been found.

Amninder Grewal, 31, was last seen in Point Douglas on April 15. Community searchers and police had asked the public for help in finding him about two weeks later.

Winnipeg police said Monday that he had been found dead, his body recovered from the Red River in the north half Winnipeg on Saturday.

Read more: Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Winnipeg man

His family offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Grewal’s return or location.

Trending Stories

“We’re just walking around the riverbanks, to see if we can locate him, to see if we can find any of his belongings, or see if he was here,” said his sister-in-law Manpreet on April 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said Monday that a member of the public alerted police to his body.

Murray said they are waiting on the results of an autopsy.

Click to play video: 'Family continues searching for missing Winnipeg man, holding out hope' Family continues searching for missing Winnipeg man, holding out hope
Family continues searching for missing Winnipeg man, holding out hope – Apr 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Police Service tagMissing Man tagRed River tagAmninder Grewal tagFound Deceased tagcommunity search tagfamily search tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers