Missing man Amninder Grewal found dead: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say the body of a missing man has been found.

Amninder Grewal, 31, was last seen in Point Douglas on April 15. Community searchers and police had asked the public for help in finding him about two weeks later.

Winnipeg police said Monday that he had been found dead, his body recovered from the Red River in the north half Winnipeg on Saturday.

His family offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Grewal’s return or location.

“We’re just walking around the riverbanks, to see if we can locate him, to see if we can find any of his belongings, or see if he was here,” said his sister-in-law Manpreet on April 27.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said Monday that a member of the public alerted police to his body.

Murray said they are waiting on the results of an autopsy.

