Accused guilty on all charges in London, Ont., child abduction trial

Send this page to someone via email

The 68-year-old man accused in a child abduction and sexual assault in northeast London, Ont., three years ago has been found guilty on all charges.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell found the Crown had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Lawrence Allen Thompson committed kidnapping, child abduction, sexual interference and sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the incident involving him and a girl who was four at the time.

According to police reports at the time, on May 13, 2018, a four-year-old girl playing outside was picked up by a man driving by. Witnesses reported to investigators that they observed the man inappropriately touching the young girl, according to police.

Police said the car stopped in the same area the girl was picked up, allowing her to get out and run home.

Thompson was arrested the following day. The 68-year-old, who was 65 at the time, was later charged with including kidnapping, child abduction, sexual assault and sexual interference.

A sentencing date for Thompson has been set for July 7.

Mitchell told the court on Monday that she expects the sentencing to take the full day.

More to come.