Enoki mushrooms recalled in Canadian grocery stores over possible Listeria contamination

A certain type of mushroom has been recalled across Canadian grocery stores due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recalled item is the Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushroom, the CFIA said in a statement on Friday.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, the CFIA added.

The mushrooms were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally.

Details of the product include:

Brand: Golden Mushroom

Product: enoki mushroom

Size: 200 grams

UPC: 8 809201 000039

Dates: all units sold up to and including May 7, 2021

View image in full screen Golden Mushroom brand enoki mushroom. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and the agency is now launching a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

“Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the CFIA said in a statement on Friday.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the CFIA said.