2 sent to hospital after 2 violent attacks in Montreal on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital — one in critical condition — following two separate attacks during a violent Sunday night in downtown Montreal.

The first incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. when a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body while walking on Sainte-Catherine Street near Metcalf Street. Five suspects fled the scene by car but were stopped by police a short distance away on Sherbrooke Street near Parc Avenue.

The victim, known to police, was transported to hospital in critical condition. The five suspects in custody range in age between 18 and 28 years old.

Read more: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

The second attack occurred a short time later at approximately 7:20 p.m. in an apartment building on Sainte-Catherine Street near Saint-Marc Street. A 23-year-old male was shot in the leg when he answered his front door. The suspect fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, also known to police, was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines