N.S. reporting 165 new COVID-19 cases, backlog of positive cases to be entered into data system

Nova Scotia is reporting 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, although the province says public health is still working through a backlog of positive cases that may not have been entered into the data system yet.

The majority of the new cases — 138 of them — were in Central Zone, where there is community spread. One of those cases is a staff member with Northwood care home in Halifax.

Sixteen were in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone.

That brings the total of active cases in the province to 1,626. There are now 50 people in hospital, including seven in ICU.

In released statements, both Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang asked people to spend Mother’s Day safely.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there and to those that play the role. For the second year in a row, Mother’s Day will be much different than we are used to,” said Rankin.

“Thank you for adjusting your celebrations to be as safe as possible.”

Strang reminded people to stay vigilant.

“Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and it’s important to continue to follow the public health measures while celebrating Mother’s Day,” he said.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down, if you don’t live with your mother-figure, please celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Now is not the time to let our guard down, if you don't live with your mother-figure, please celebrate Mother's Day virtually."

Public health is currently working through a backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into the data system.

According to the province, public health is contacting confirmed cases and close contacts by text message, when possible in order to be efficient.

“Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports. Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able,” the province notes.

In the meantime, anyone who was tested due to potential exposure, because they have symptoms or were advised by public health that they were a close contact of a positive case, should self-isolate until receiving a negative test result.

“Their household should also isolate until contacted,” the province adds.

Anyone who was tested because they were at a high-risk exposure location needs to self-isolate for the full 14 days — regardless of the test result.