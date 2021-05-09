New Minas woman dies days after being struck at crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman has died several days after being struck at a crosswalk in New Minas.

RCMP say they were called to a parking lot on Commercial Street at about 4 p.m. last Tuesday.

Emergency responders found a 63-year-old woman from New Minas who had been struck by a car while in a crosswalk.

She was flown by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax, but died four days later on Saturday.

RCMP say the 43-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

