New Minas woman dies days after being struck at crosswalk

A Nova Scotia woman has died several days after being struck at a crosswalk in New Minas.
RCMP say they were called to a parking lot on Commercial Street at about 4 p.m. last Tuesday.
Emergency responders found a 63-year-old woman from New Minas who had been struck by a car while in a crosswalk.
She was flown by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax, but died four days later on Saturday.
RCMP say the 43-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.
Police are still investigating the crash.
