Canada

New Minas woman dies days after being struck at crosswalk

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 10:36 am
Kings District RCMP are investigating after vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in New Minas. View image in full screen
Kings District RCMP are investigating after vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in New Minas. Global News

A Nova Scotia woman has died several days after being struck at a crosswalk in New Minas.

RCMP say they were called to a parking lot on Commercial Street at about 4 p.m. last Tuesday.

Read more: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says

Emergency responders found a 63-year-old woman from New Minas who had been struck by a car while in a crosswalk.

Trending Stories

She was flown by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax, but died four days later on Saturday.

RCMP say the 43-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Click to play video: 'Improving Safety on NS Roads' Improving Safety on NS Roads
Improving Safety on NS Roads – Jan 8, 2021
