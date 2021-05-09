Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on subway train in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 9:33 am
A police officer is seen outside of Royal York Station after a stabbing on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A police officer is seen outside of Royal York Station after a stabbing on Tuesday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a subway train in Toronto.

Police said they were called to Royal York Station at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said two men got on a train at Islington Station and had a verbal altercation before one man stabbed the other.

Read more: Man critically injured after stabbing at Royal York Station in Toronto

The suspect then got off the train at Royal York Station and fled the area, police said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on a platform at Royal York and was later taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced that 41-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Andre Reynolds was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

