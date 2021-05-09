Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

EU hasn’t ordered more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines past June, official says

By Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Posted May 9, 2021 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Is there really a preferred vaccine? NACI under fire after new guidance conflicts with earlier advice' Is there really a preferred vaccine? NACI under fire after new guidance conflicts with earlier advice
WATCH: Is there really a preferred vaccine? NACI under fire after new guidance conflicts with earlier advice

The European Union has not yet made any new orders for AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June when their contract ends, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday.

Breton also said he expected that the costs of the EU’s recent order for more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines would be higher than the earlier versions.

The Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.

Read more: EU won’t take extra 300M doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson: source

“We did not renew the order after June. We’ll see what happens,” said Breton, adding that it was “a very good vaccine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Concerns has risen on potential side-effects of the Anglo-Swedish COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it is reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received the shots, a move that comes after it found the vaccine may have caused very rare blood clotting cases.

Click to play video: '‘We will give people the choice’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on receiving second vaccine following AstraZeneca shot' ‘We will give people the choice’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on receiving second vaccine following AstraZeneca shot
‘We will give people the choice’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on receiving second vaccine following AstraZeneca shot

Breton said an increase in prices for second generation vaccines could be justified by the extra research required and potential changes to industrial equipment.

The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.

“There may be a little extra cost but I will let the competent authorities unveil it in due course,” he told France Inter radio.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagEuropean union tagAstraZeneca tageu astrazeneca tagEU AstraZeneca vaccine shipments tagEU not ordering more AstraZeneca tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers