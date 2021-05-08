COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey poultry plant infects 29

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared an outbreak at a Surrey poultry processing plant where 29 workers were infected with COVID-19.

Fraser Health said it issued a 10-day closure order for Sunrise Poultry Processors at 13542 73A Ave. on Friday.

“We will continue to monitor for additional cases, and case and contact management is ongoing,” the health authority said in a media release.

“Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there is no evidence linking food to the transmission of COVID-19, but the public is advised to always cook meat thoroughly and ensure there is no cross-contamination when preparing it.

B.C. poultry processing plants have seen numerous COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

In March, the province began offering priority vaccination to many workers in food processing facilities and other industries where staff worked in close quarters and the use of personal protective equipment or barriers was not practical.

Fraser Health also declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the Dufferin Care Centre on Saturday.