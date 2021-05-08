Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey poultry plant infects 29

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll-out picks up speed' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll-out picks up speed
As promised, the vaccine rollout in B.C. is starting to speed up. With more and more vaccines arriving, the age groups are dropping quickly and more workers are being prioritized. And as Aaron McArthur reports, the date for most of the province to get their shots could be coming much sooner than expected.

Health officials have declared an outbreak at a Surrey poultry processing plant where 29 workers were infected with COVID-19.

Fraser Health said it issued a 10-day closure order for Sunrise Poultry Processors at 13542 73A Ave. on Friday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at second B.C. poultry plant this month

“We will continue to monitor for additional cases, and case and contact management is ongoing,” the health authority said in a media release.

“Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 warning from 33-year-old fitness trainer: If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone' COVID-19 warning from 33-year-old fitness trainer: If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone
COVID-19 warning from 33-year-old fitness trainer: If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there is no evidence linking food to the transmission of COVID-19, but the public is advised to always cook meat thoroughly and ensure there is no cross-contamination when preparing it.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. poultry processing plants have seen numerous COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: No tickets issued yet at B.C.’s essential travel COVID-19 checkpoints

In March, the province began offering priority vaccination to many workers in food processing facilities and other industries where staff worked in close quarters and the use of personal protective equipment or barriers was not practical.

Fraser Health also declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the Dufferin Care Centre on Saturday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagpoultry outbreak tagpoultry processing outbreak tagsunrise farms outbreak tagsunrise poultry outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers