Comments

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at second B.C. poultry plant this month

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 8:27 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers' B.C. government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers
B.C. government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a second poultry plant in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials said nine workers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Rossdown Natural Foods, a processing plant at 2325 Bradner Rd. in Abbotsford.

Read more: At least 30 workers infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey chicken packing plant

The health authority said it had determined it was not necessary to close the facility, but was continuing to monitor it for additional cases.

Contact tracing was ongoing, it said, and cases and close contacts had been told to isolate.

Fraser Health added that there is no known link to COVID-19 transmission associated with food.

READ MORE: ‘Megascale’ slaughterhouses, meat-packing plants put beef industry at risk: report

However, it said people should continue to handle and cook raw meat carefully and always take care to properly wash their hands.

On Wednesday, the health authority announced that it had ordered a the closure of Wingtat Game Bird Packers in Surrey, after 30 workers tested positive for the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for rapid testing in long-term care homes' Coronavirus: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for rapid testing in long-term care homes
Coronavirus: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for rapid testing in long-term care homes – Nov 23, 2020
