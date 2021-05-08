COVID-19: Sask. hits milestone 500K total vaccinations, reports 269 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan administered 13,042 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, bringing the provincial total up to 504,482.

Provincial officials also added 269 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the active cases total to 2,293.

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 73 new infections, followed by Regina with 51.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday, with the total deaths in province remaining at 502 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province’s hospitals are treating 168 people who have COVID-19. Of those patients, 42 are receiving intensive care. There are 20 ICU patients in Regina, 15 in Saskatoon, three in the north central zone, two in the central east, and 1 each in the south west and south central.

Story continues below advertisement

0:55 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan

As of Friday, 8,103 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. Officials reported 83 new lineage results on Saturday.

Of the 3,114 variants of concern with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 3,064 are B.1.1.7 (U.K.), 41 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (South African).

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, officials are reminding everyone to continue following the public health order.

“While we all want to show that special person who raised us we care, mom would also want us to stay safe,” a press release read.

Officials suggested a number of different options to celebrate the holiday, such as planning a virtual visit or meeting outside for a walk.

Advertisement