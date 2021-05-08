Good Samaritan seriously injured, airlifted, after trying to help trapped driver: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Good Samaritan was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday, say RCMP in the Kootenays, after trying to help a trapped driver.

According to police, a green Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 93 lost control and veered into the oncoming lane before spinning and careening down an embankment.

A passing motorist stopped to help the driver but wound up getting hurt when the vehicle shifted and rolled onto him.

“A Good Samaritan, who had been travelling on the highway in the same direction, immediately jumped into action and climbed down the 150-foot embankment in an attempt to extricate the driver trapped inside,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Without warning, onlookers witnessed as the wreckage shifted and suddenly rolled onto the Good Samaritan, seriously injuring him. Fire crews worked quickly to perform a long line rescue to raise both the injured driver and the Good Samaritan to safety.”

Police say the Good Samaritan, a 46-year-old man, was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Alberta. RCMP added he was said to be in stable condition, noting he had just celebrated his birthday the day prior to the crash.

The trapped driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The accident happened near the brake-check in Kootenay National Park, around eight kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Columbia Valley RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were on scene.

“Columbia Valley RCMP continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision. Although full determinations have not yet been made, investigators suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash,” said police.

RCMP added that the driver, who allegedly refused to provide blood samples, is expected to appear in Invermere provincial court on July 26.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

